OnePlus 12 krijgt grote update aangeboden

Een grote update met een nieuwe security-patch staat klaar voor de OnePlus 12. De high-end smartphone wordt door de fabrikant bijgewerkt met verschillende verbeteringen en optimalisaties. Wat brengt de update?

Grote update voor OnePlus 12

De OnePlus 12 is de high-end smartphone van de Chinese fabrikant van dit jaar. In onze OnePlus 12 review waren we al erg positief over de nieuwe smartphone van het bedrijf. Met updates wil OnePlus de prestaties en functionaliteit van de OnePlus 12 nog verder verbeteren. Gebruikers van het toestel kunnen vanaf nu een nieuwe update installeren op hun toestel. De update heeft een grootte van 1,2GB en heeft als versienummer CPH2581_14.0.0.802.

De update brengt onder andere meer de beveiligingsupdate van mei. Daarnaast zien we een hoop verbeteringen die OnePlus doorvoert in onder meer de animaties. Daarvan zijn er veel meer toegevoegd. De OnePlus 12 heeft verder verbeteringen voor het systeem, waarbij verschillende zaken zijn aangepakt. We zetten de changelog van de update voor je hieronder neer. De update wordt vanaf nu uitgerold voor de OnePlus 12.

Changelog

New smooth animations

Adds wallpaper zoom and seamless icon transitions during app launch and exit for a smoother visual experience.

Adds a bounce animation effect when sliding to the bottom of the notification drawer and optimizes the layer effects of Quick Setting icons and widgets, bringing a more natural and delicate visual effect.

Optimizes the transition animations for Home screen icons and widgets and adds wallpaper zoom animations upon device unlock.

Adds wallpaper zoom animations and gradual brightness transitions when the screen is turned on or off.

Optimizes the background colors and Gaussian blur effects in Quick Settings, Notification drawer, Home screen drawer, and Global Search.

Optimizes the transition animation when the Lock screen clock and buttons disappear upon device unlock.

Optimizes animations when entering and exiting Global Search, ensuring a smoother and more consistent visual experience.

New touch control experience

Adds a transition animation when swiping in from one side of the screen to exit an app before it starts up.

Adds a transition animation when swiping in from one side of the screen to go back to the previous page before a new page is opened.

Adds a transition animation when swiping inward from a side of the screen or swiping up to exit an app in landscape mode.

You can now tap the lower right corner of a large folder to view more apps.

You can now pull down app icons in large folders and then open an app in just one move.

Improves touch control responsiveness. Tapping and swiping on the Home screen and Recent tasks screen is now faster and more stable.

Increases touch responsiveness for app usage scenarios, for example, when opening and closing apps, entering and exiting recent tasks, or swiping on the gesture guide bar to switch between apps.

Optimizes animations when using large folders. Dragging apps on the Home screen is now smoother.

System

Adds a horizontal layout for the Lock screen clock.

You can now choose not to show the track when drawing the Lock screen pattern to unlock your device.

You can now adjust the volume in Quick Settings.

You can now adjust the size of a floating window by dragging its bottom and swipe up to close a mini window.

Fixes an issue that might cause the Home screen wallpaper to flicker after you close an app.

Improves system stability.

Optimizes fingerprint recognition.

Fixes an issue where the volume from the speaker and Bluetooth earphones might be low.

Fixes a display issue where an app icon on the Home screen might move slightly from where it should be after closing the app.

Integrates the May 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.