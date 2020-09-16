Samsung presenteert One UI 3.0 skin: dit is er allemaal nieuw

Na de introductie van Android 11, gaan fabrikanten nu aan de slag met hun eigen schil over Android. Samsung toont nu One UI 3.0. Hier vinden we een hoop nieuwe functies en verbeteringen.

One UI 3.0

Samsung heeft meer informatie naar buiten gebracht over haar eigen One UI 3.0 skin. De fabrikant legt deze schil over Android 11 en zoals je mag verwachten, zit deze vol met nieuwe functies en verbeteringen. In de komende weken zullen de toestellen uit de S20-serie klaargestoomd worden voor de beta. Helaas, niet in Nederland.

One UI 3.0 is voorzien van handige foefjes, bovenop de verbeteringen en nieuwe functies in Android 11. Je kunt het icoontje van een app op je startscherm ingedrukt houden, om zo een widget van die app toe te voegen. Daarnaast kun je (net als bij LG) dubbel op een lege plek op het scherm tikken om het scherm te vergrendelen. Ook de widgets voor het Always On Display zijn verbeterd en voor de Samsung Internet-app heeft de fabrikant gewerkt aan verschillende verbeteringen.

Samsung heeft verder gewerkt aan verbeteringen en nieuwe functies in Digital Wellbeing en ook voor de camera staan optimalisaties klaar. Denk aan de verbeterde autofocus en automatische belichting en verbeterde stabilisatie bij het maken van een ingezoomde foto van de maan. Met de fotobewerker kun je eerder bewerkte foto’s weer terugzetten naar het origineel.

Changelog

Alle nieuwe functies in One UI 3.0 zijn te vinden in de changelog. Die vind je hieronder.

One UI 3 upgrade with Android 11

One UI 3 brings you Android 11, with exciting new features from Samsung and Google based on feedback from users like you.

We recommend that you back up your important data to keep it safe during the upgrade.

Voice Assistant has been replaced by TalkBack to provide a better experience. You can perform the actions like improved Quick menu using multi-finger gestures with TalkBack.

Some apps, including Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes, need to be updated individually after you update your OS.

Themes can’t be used in the One UI 3 beta. If you’re using a theme, you’ll be changed back to the default One UI 3 look and feel when you install this update. Themes will be supported in the final version of One UI 3. You can still use custom wallpapers, icons, and Always On Displays during the beta.

Here’s what’s new.

Home screen

Touch and hold an app to add an associated widget

Turn the screen off by double-tapping on an empty area of the Home screen. You can turn this on in Settings > Advanced features > Motions and gestures.

Lock screen

Dynamic Lock screen now has more categories, and you can select more than one. – Lock screen widgets are improved.

Quick panel

See your conversations and media more conveniently in their own sections when you swipe down from the top of the screen.

AOD

Always On Display widgets are improved.

Accessibility

Get quick access to the most important accessibility settings during device setup. – Get recommended accessibility features based on what you use.

Set the Accessibility shortcut more easily in settings.

Sound detectors now work with your SmartThings devices such as TVs and lights to give you more visible

Samsung Keyboard

You can find the keyboard settings more easily under General management in Settings, and the settings have been reorganized to put the most important ones first.

Samsung DeX

You can now connect to supported TVs wirelessly.

New touchpad multi-gestures let you change screen zoom and font size more easily.

Internet

Added ability to block websites from redirecting you when you tap the Back button. – Added warnings and blocking options for websites that show too many pop-ups or notifications.

Rearranged menus to make things easier to find. – Added several new add-ons, including one that translates websites.

Added option to hide the status bar for a more immersive browsing experience.

Increased maximum number of open tabs to 99.

Added ability to lock and reorder tabs.

Improved design for tab bar which is now supported on all devices.

Ended support for Samsung Internet edge panel.

Contacts & Phone

Added an option to help you quickly delete duplicate contacts.

Enhanced the search experience.

Phone/Call background

Added the ability to customize the call screen with your own pictures and videos.

Messages

Created a Trash bin to store recently deleted messages.

Call & Text on other devices

Added the ability to turn Call & text on other devices on or off with Bixby Routines.

Calendar

Events with the same start time are now shown together in month and agenda view.

Reorganized options for adding and editing events.

Improved layout for full screen alerts.

Reminder

Improved layout for full screen alerts.

Digital wellbeing and Parental controls

Added trends to your weekly report. You can see how your usage has changed since the previous week and check your usage time for each feature.

Added phone usage time while driving to the weekly report.

Added a lock screen widget so you can check your screen time without unlocking your phone.

Added separate profiles for personal and work modes so you can track your screen time separately.

Camera

Improved auto-focus and auto exposure functionality and usability.

Improved stabilization when taking pictures of the moon at high zoom levels

Photo editor

Added the ability to revert edited pictures back to their original versions.

Bixby Routine

Grouped preset routines help you get started quickly and learn how to build your own routines quickly

You can now see what actions are reversed when a routine ends.

New conditions have been added, such as a specific start time, the disconnection of a Bluetooth device or Wi-Fi network, a call from a specific number, and more.

New actions have been added, including talking to Bixby and accessibility actions.

You can add a customized icon for each routine and add routines to the Lock screen for quick access.

Het is nog niet bekend wanneer Samsung de definitieve update uitrolt naar haar toestellen. De informatie hierover houden we bij in het Android 11 update overzicht.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Bekijk onze speciale productpagina voor meer nieuws, specificaties en prijzen. Alle informatie Prijzen vanaf: 687,00 euro

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Bekijk onze speciale productpagina voor meer nieuws, specificaties en prijzen. Alle informatie Prijzen vanaf: 857,00 euro